LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — In just 24 hours, the Covington Police Department had five reports of a dangerous trend called the "Lug Nut Challenge." "How the trend works is individuals will loosen the lug nuts on somebody's vehicle in hopes that, later on, they can catch them with their camera while the driver is driving away to see what happens and post the outcome on Tiktok," said Christopher Smith, chief of police with the Covington Police Department.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO