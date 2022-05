HASTINGS, Neb. — As a fire tore through a home in Hastings Monday night, one person risked their life to save the people inside. According to Adams County Emergency Manager Ron Pughes, around 7:30 p.m. Hastings Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at a duplex in the 200 block of C Street. Pughes said flames and smoke could be seen coming from the duplex and the roof collapsed within five to six minutes of crews arriving on scene.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO