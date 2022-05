SMITH TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor in Washington County. The man was taken into custody after barricading himself in his home on Loffert Road in Smith Township. The district attorney told KDKA-TV that the victim was found dead on his lawn tractor.The man is accused of shooting his neighbor around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. NewsChopper2 showed the man coming out of his house with his hands up. He was then placed in handcuffs. Officials said law enforcement talked the man out of the house.The names of the victim and man have not been released.Stay with KDKA-TV for more on this developing story.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO