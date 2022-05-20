ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte County, CA

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Sacramento Valley including Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Butte County Below 1000 Ft by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-20 02:38:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-20 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area:...

