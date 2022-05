Age 48 of Otsego, passed away March 24th. Visitation will be held Tuesday, beginning at 10 AM until time of services at the church. A Celebration of Life for Chad Martinson will be held Tuesday, May 31st at 1 PM at Word of Peace Lutheran Church in Rogers. Burial will be at Word of Peace Cemetery. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.

OTSEGO, MN ・ 6 HOURS AGO