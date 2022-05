(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan dropped slightly after setting a new record on Thursday, according to AAA Michigan. AAA said the average price in the state is now $4.57, which is up 19 cents from a week ago and one cent less than the record of $4.58 per gallon on Thursday. It's also 64 cents more than this time last month and $1.64 more than this time last year.

