MN Senate Passes Nuclear Power Expansion Bill, House Unlikely to Approve

Age 57 of St. Michael, passed away May 20th. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4 to 8 PM, with a Knights of Columbus Rosary recited at 6:30, and a prayer service and time of sharing at 7 PM, at the church. Further visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass at the church on Thursday. Mass of Christian Burial for Lisa Mueller will be held Thursday, May 26th at 11 AM at St. Michael Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.

SAINT MICHAEL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO