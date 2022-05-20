ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

MN Senate Passes Nuclear Power Expansion Bill, House Unlikely to Approve

By Tim Matthews
krwc1360.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublicans and some Democrats in the Minnesota Senate have renewed their on-going push to allow more nuclear power plants in Minnesota, passing a bill Wednesday...

krwc1360.com

Comments / 0

Related
krwc1360.com

Walz Signs Bill Allowing More Sales Flexibility for Craft Brewers

A new state law will allow Minnesota’s largest breweries to sell growlers in their taprooms and all other brewers to sell six and four packs on site. The new law also allows distilleries to offer 750-milileter bottles in their cocktail rooms. Another provision permits Minnesota bars to sell alcohol at odd hours during live World Cup soccer matches.
MINNESOTA STATE
krwc1360.com

Click It or Ticket Seatbelt Enforcement Campaign to Run Through June 5th

State and local law enforcement agencies in Minnesota and across the country will be conducting their first big traffic enforcement campaign beginning this week, and running through the weekend following Memorial Day. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, or NHTSA, is promoting the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign enforcing...
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
krwc1360.com

Watch for Farm Vehicles Sharing the Roads This Spring

MnDOT is asking drivers to slow down and put away the distractions as more farm vehicles used for spring planting are on the roadways. MnDOT’s Scott Thompson is recommending motorists also watch for debris dropped by farm equipment and wait for a safe place to pass. Crash data shows...
MINNESOTA STATE
krwc1360.com

Lisa Ann Mueller

Age 57 of St. Michael, passed away May 20th. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4 to 8 PM, with a Knights of Columbus Rosary recited at 6:30, and a prayer service and time of sharing at 7 PM, at the church. Further visitation will be held one hour prior to Mass at the church on Thursday. Mass of Christian Burial for Lisa Mueller will be held Thursday, May 26th at 11 AM at St. Michael Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
SAINT MICHAEL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy