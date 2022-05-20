ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Alert: Heat Advisory This Weekend For Inland Areas, 90°

By Tony Petrarca
 5 days ago

Good Saturday Morning

***HEAT ADVISORY SATURDAY AND SUNDAY FOR INTERIOR LOCATIONS AWAY FROM THE OCEAN***

Pre-dawn showers/downpours and a few thunderstorms will move offshore by 3AM. Remaining cloudy with areas of fog thru daybreak Saturday.

Clouds and fog will burn off to hazy sunshine by mid to late morning Saturday.

THIS WEEKEND

Throughout the latter half of the morning, any left over clouds and fog will clear out with, hot hazy sunshine each afternoon.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s for areas further inland, and mid-70s along the coast. Excess humidity will produce “heat index” values (feel-like temperatures) in the mid to upper 90s

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for interior portions of our area and runs from 8 am Saturday morning through to 8 pm Sunday night.

90° Temperatures Confined To Inland Locations This Weekend

Poor Air Quality Alert Saturday

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has issued an Air Quality Action Day for Ground Level Ozone, from 11 AM to 11 PM EDT Saturday. An Air Quality Action day means that Ground Level Ozone concentrations within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards.
If you have any outdoor plans or activities this weekend take it easy and make sure you are staying hydrated.

