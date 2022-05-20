Weather Alert: Heat Advisory This Weekend For Inland Areas, 90°

Good Saturday Morning

***HEAT ADVISORY SATURDAY AND SUNDAY FOR INTERIOR LOCATIONS AWAY FROM THE OCEAN***

Pre-dawn showers/downpours and a few thunderstorms will move offshore by 3AM. Remaining cloudy with areas of fog thru daybreak Saturday.

Clouds and fog will burn off to hazy sunshine by mid to late morning Saturday.

THIS WEEKEND

Throughout the latter half of the morning, any left over clouds and fog will clear out with, hot hazy sunshine each afternoon.

Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s for areas further inland, and mid-70s along the coast. Excess humidity will produce “heat index” values (feel-like temperatures) in the mid to upper 90s

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for interior portions of our area and runs from 8 am Saturday morning through to 8 pm Sunday night.

90° Temperatures Confined To Inland Locations This Weekend

Poor Air Quality Alert Saturday

If you have any outdoor plans or activities this weekend take it easy and make sure you are staying hydrated.

Pinpoint Weather 12

Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Winter Weather | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.