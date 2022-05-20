Burlington PD Coffee with a Cop

Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced three separate arrests all involving the seizure of firearms. On Thursday, May 19, 2022, at about 2:51 AM a Sheriff’s deputy on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for expired registration. The driver, 26-year-old Lance Hocker of Fort Madison was arrested for Driving Under the influence. A 9mm Beretta pistol was located in the vehicle and Hocker was subsequently charged with Unlawful Use of Weapon.
An Iowa City man who allegedly found a check reportedly made it out to himself, bilking the victim and their bank out of $1350. Police say 28-year-old Michael Preslicka of Plum Street is seen on surveillance video inside the Veridan Credit Union branch on 2nd Street in Coralville the afternoon of January 25th handing the check to a teller and getting the money back in cash. The victim told authorities that he doesn’t know Preslicka and didn’t write a check out to him.
An Iowa City woman was taken into custody after allegedly threatening another woman at her place of employment with her vehicle and a knife. Police say the incident occurred the morning of May 9th at the Comfort Inn and Suites on East 9th Street in Coralville. 20-year-old Arionne Collins of Broadway Street was upset with the other woman, and allegedly tried to run over her with her car.
Monmouth police are seeking information about a shooting Monday that killed a Milan man. Police responded to the 300 block of South Ninth Street around 7 p.m. Romel Gilliam, 26, of Milan, was found at the scene and transported to OSF Holy Family Medical in Monmouth, where he later died.
Fairfield, IA- Two South Carolina residents were injured and flown from a weekend crash outside Fairfield. TV station KTVO reports that on Sunday at about 5:30 PM, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident at mile marker 213 on Highway 34. According to investigators, 44-year-old Timothy Bannister...
Galesburg, Ill.- The Galesburg Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Thursday evening. According to a news release, on Thursday, May 19th at about 6:19 PM Galesburg police received reports of shots fired in the 1100 block of E. North Street, as well as reports of a vehicle striking a tree in the area.
The woman charged with killing a pedestrian early Sunday, May 22, on the new I-74 bike/pedestrian path has had 31 other cases against her in Rock Island County, dating back to 1994. Chhabria A. Harris, 46, of East Moline, is being held on $2-million bond on 10 charges, surrounding her...
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Two out-of-state residents were badly hurt in a weekend crash outside Fairfield. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash east on Highway 34 at mile marker 213. Investigators told KTVO Timothy Bannister, 44, of South Carolina, was driving an...
The woman who allegedly drove her SUV over the Interstate 74 bridge pedestrian path early Sunday morning, killing one person and injuring two others, faces 10 charges in Rock Island County court. Chhabria A. Harris, 46, of East Moline, knowingly drove her Cadillac Escalade on the pedestrian path, striking and...
Reportedly being found passed out behind the wheel and parked on a sidewalk has led to 2nd OWI charges against a Cedar Rapids man. Iowa City police officers came upon 45-year-old LaShaun Perry of North Towne Court Northeast just before 7am Sunday in the 1000 block of South First Avenue, after he was called in for being passed out with his Dodge Durango on the sidewalk.
Two Cedar Rapids men have been arrested after allegedly stealing tires from an Iowa City auto shop overnight. Iowa City Police were called to Meza Auto on Stevens Drive just after 1am Saturday for two subjects believed to be stealing catalytic converters. The suspects’ vehicle, a 2003 Hyundai Elantra, was pulled over on Gilbert Street near Highway 6 just before 1:15am. The driver, 33-year-old Jason Smith of 7th Avenue SW, allegedly showed signs of drug impairment and was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A 19-year-old Rock Island man who was fatally shot Sunday has been identified as Desavion D. Foster, Rock Island County County Coroner Brian Gustafson said. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday afternoon, Gustafson said. Rock Island police responded around 2:55 p.m. Sunday to the 1000...
A 19-year-old man died Sunday from gunfire, according to a news release from Rock Island Police. Shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday, Rock Island Police responded to the 1000 block of 15th Street for a report of a gunshot victim. Officers found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound, the release...
A local transient has been arrested after disrupting a downtown Iowa City concert. Iowa City Police were called to the Ped Mall just after 7:45 Friday night for an intoxicated subject harassing the high school students performing at the Summer of the Arts free concert series. Last Friday night’s performance was from the City, West and Liberty high school jazz ensembles.
46 year old Chhabria Harris is accused of three counts each of Aggravated DUI - Causing Death or Bodily Harm, Failure to Stop at the Scene of an Accident Involving Death or Injury, and Aggravated Reckless Driving, plus one count of Reckless Homicide. Police say about 2 am Sunday, someone...
Mt. Pleasant, IA- Two people were injured in a single-vehicle accident on Saturday, May 21st, in Henry County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, on Saturday, at about 7:47 PM a vehicle driven by 46-year-old Donald Simmering of Ainsworth was going southbound on Ash Avenue near the intersection of 120th Street in rural Henry County.
Burlington, IA- Burlington Riverfront Entertainment will be hosting Friday Fest outside in the parking lot behind the Auditorium this year. The change in location was made due to ongoing construction on the riverfront. Kick-off Memorial Day Weekend at the first outdoor event of the year. The event takes place Friday,...
A 19-year-old Davenport woman is behind bars after police say she shot another person on Thursday. Dariuana Combs faces felony charges of Intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury – causing serious injury. Shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, Davenport Police responded to the 2700 block of McKinley Avenue...
Iowa City Police say they’ve arrested a woman who confronted officers who were breaking up a party at her neighbor’s house that she posted about on Facebook. The ICPD Daily Activity Log shows officers were called to 5 South Lucas Street multiple times Friday night for a loud party. While an investigator was speaking with the residents around 10:45pm, 33-year-old Stephanie Maida reportedly interjected herself into the situation. Arrest records indicate Maida lives on Iowa Avenue around the corner from the party. Police say she acknowledged she had nothing to do with the nuisance property, yet she refused to remove herself from the situation. Maida was arrested after reportedly refusing multiple police commands to leave. Officers say Maida physically resisted being handcuffed, being walked to the patrol car and being placed inside. Maida allegedly kicked at officers and initially refused to give her name. She was ultimately identified by her father.
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person and injured three others Saturday night. Around 8 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communications Center received a call about a car that had run off the road in the 23200 block of Great River Road between LeClaire and Princeton, according to a media release.
