Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced three separate arrests all involving the seizure of firearms. On Thursday, May 19, 2022, at about 2:51 AM a Sheriff’s deputy on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for expired registration. The driver, 26-year-old Lance Hocker of Fort Madison was arrested for Driving Under the influence. A 9mm Beretta pistol was located in the vehicle and Hocker was subsequently charged with Unlawful Use of Weapon.

HANCOCK COUNTY, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO