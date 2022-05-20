OBITUARY: David Gaston Jordan

Coy Robert Sharrock was born on October 6, 1969 in Pontiac, Michigan to Robert (Bob) and Elaine Sharrock. He graduated from Smyrna High School in 1987. As a child and into adulthood, Coy was known for his humor that he got from his dad, Bob. He was quick-witted and always had a funny prank up his sleeve. He truly was a joy to be around and he will live on for generations to come through the stories that those who loved him will tell.

