The Trenton Family Aquatic Center will open for the season on June 4th. Hours will be from 1 to 6 p.m each day, with a lap swim from noon to 1 p.m. The pool usually opens on Memorial Day weekend but Park Board President Curtis Crawford says the reason for the delay in opening is due to lifeguards completing certification and pool preparation. Park Superintendent David Shockley says lifeguard certification for employees will be next week Tuesday through Friday.

TRENTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO