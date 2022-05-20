ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Governor Youngkin releases education report finding sliding education performance and lowered standards in Virginia

shoredailynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, VA – Thursday Governor Glenn Youngkin received the Department of Education’s report “Our Commitment to Virginians: High Expectations and Excellence for All Students.” The education report builds upon Governor Youngkin’s direction in Executive Order One issued on his first day in office. The Governor affirmed his guiding principles to address...

shoredailynews.com

Comments / 0

