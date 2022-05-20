Governor Youngkin releases education report finding sliding education performance and lowered standards in Virginia
RICHMOND, VA – Thursday Governor Glenn Youngkin received the Department of Education’s report “Our Commitment to Virginians: High Expectations and Excellence for All Students.” The education report builds upon Governor Youngkin’s direction in Executive Order One issued on his first day in office. The Governor affirmed his guiding principles to address...shoredailynews.com
Comments / 0