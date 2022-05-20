OBITUARY: Thomas Allen Denton

Mr. Harold Whitley passed peacefully on Sunday, May 15, 2022, he was 82 years old. He was the oldest son of Willie and Sarah Whitley of Nashville. He is survived by his wife Wanda Johnson Whitley, his three daughters, Cynthia Whitley DuBois, her husband James DuBois of Hawkins, TX, Candace Whitley of Smyrna, TN, and Connie Whitley of Brentwood, TN, his brother Gary Whitley and his wife Trish Whitley of Smyrna, TN and nephews Bart, Clint and Lance Whitley. His step-son Deral Posey, his wife Patti Posey of Cullman, AL, and his first wife and forever friend, Katherine Tiers. Harold is survived by his dear friend and chosen family member, Albert Green of Murfreesboro, TN.
