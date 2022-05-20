ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Vergne, TN

OBITUARY: Thomas Allen Denton

By Jennifer Haley
Mr. Thomas Allen Denton, age 57 of La Vergne died on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Mr. Denton was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Denton, and Margie Duke Denton; sister, Cathy...

