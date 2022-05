ADAMS, Mass. — Members of the Fire District voted 13-11 to oppose a proposed bylaw amendment that would have made customers pay some fees directly to the town. The district voted down Article 11, which would have enacted changes to the fees and other bylaws, at its annual meeting on Tuesday. Thirteen of the remaining 14 articles were approved, with one, for special committee reports, tabled because there were not reports.

ADAMS, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO