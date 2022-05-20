New hangar project at Melfa Airport closer to reality

On May 6, 2022, Moonrise Jewelry in Cape Charles celebrated the opening of their Mason Avenue location with a ribbon cutting by the ESVA Chamber of Commerce. Moonrise Jewelry has been a beloved member of the business community in Cape Charles for several years and their coastal inspired, sustainable designs have delighted visitors and locals alike. Meredith Lusk is an influential part of the community. She is passionate about supporting local women through her business, as well as creating sustainable, wearable art with her recycled fish leather designs. Her new storefront, located on 325 Mason Avenue, has been a labor of love and showcases her incredible eye for design. From the awning on the front of the store to the designs on the back wall, every inch of her new location is a work of art. She is also a large part of local business and tourism efforts through her partnership with the Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce, the Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission, and the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

CAPE CHARLES, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO