Accomack County, VA

New hangar project at Melfa Airport closer to reality

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Accomack County Board of Supervisors Wednesday authorized the County Administrator to enter into various agreements to facilitate the construction of a new commercial hangar at the Melfa airport. In a 2020 Special Session, the Virginia General Assembly budgeted $2 million for the project....

Cape Charles residents angry about new tax assessments

Cape Charles citizens turned out in force Tuesday night at the Northampton Board of Supervisors Work Session to protest the new real estate tax reassessments at the County’s public hearing. The hearing was for citizen input in a proposed 78.5 cent tax rate based on the new reassessed values.
CAPE CHARLES, VA
Millions of chickens, millions of dollars

About 567 million chickens produced 4.2 billion pounds of “shelf- and table-ready chicken” and generated a record $4.2 billion in wholesale value last year on the Delmarva Peninsula, a Delmarva Chicken Association report stated. And according to an economic impact study made by John Dunham & Associates, the...
MARYLAND STATE
City
Melfa, VA
State
Virginia State
Accomack County, VA
Government
County
Accomack County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Secretary of Defense urges to eliminate profits at military commissaries

NORFOLK, Va. — Inflation and supply chain problems are hitting everybody hard. That includes members of the military, who are supposed to save money at the commissary; however, prices are going up there too. That's bad news for the more than 83,000 active duty military members here in Hampton...
BUSINESS
Politics
Moonrise Jewelry celebrates the opening of their Mason Ave location with a ribbon cutting by the ESVA Chamber of Commerce

On May 6, 2022, Moonrise Jewelry in Cape Charles celebrated the opening of their Mason Avenue location with a ribbon cutting by the ESVA Chamber of Commerce. Moonrise Jewelry has been a beloved member of the business community in Cape Charles for several years and their coastal inspired, sustainable designs have delighted visitors and locals alike. Meredith Lusk is an influential part of the community. She is passionate about supporting local women through her business, as well as creating sustainable, wearable art with her recycled fish leather designs. Her new storefront, located on 325 Mason Avenue, has been a labor of love and showcases her incredible eye for design. From the awning on the front of the store to the designs on the back wall, every inch of her new location is a work of art. She is also a large part of local business and tourism efforts through her partnership with the Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce, the Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission, and the Virginia Tourism Corporation.
CAPE CHARLES, VA
Virginia landscaping company owner arrested after refusing to pay employees over $45K in back wages

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — U.S. Marshals arrested the owner of a landscaping company in Newport News after officials say he failed to pay his employees thousands of dollars. According to the Department of Labor, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia initially ordered Merryman Grounds Maintenance Inc. and its owner and president, David Merryman, to pay $45,846 in back wages and liquidated damages to employees under the Fair Labor Standards Act.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Unoccupied home catches fire in Kempsville area of VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — No one was hurt after an unoccupied home in the Kempsville area of Virginia Beach caught fire early Wednesday morning. The flames were so intense that firefighters had to use a ladder truck for an aerial attack. VBFD officials say it broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the 5000 block […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Local Reverend to hold forum tonight to address violence in community

Citing an increase in the violence within our community, a local reverend has announced a community forum to address this problem and develop solutions. Here is Reverend Kelvin Jones discussing what lead him to spear head this effort:. “I just think there’s too much violence within our community and the...
CAPE CHARLES, VA
Colonna's Shipyard promotes three execs

Jordan Webb, Randall Crutchfield and Chris Marsh will assume roles in July. Norfolk-based Colonna’s Shipyard Inc. announced Monday it had promoted three executives to senior management positions, effective in July. CSI has promoted Jordan Webb from vice president of contracts to vice president of shipyard operations; Randall Crutchfield from...
NORFOLK, VA

