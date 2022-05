Clifford Graham Weaver, 68 years old, of Milan, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at his home with his two sons by his side. Clifford was born March 14, 1954, in Milan, to Junior Cecil and Ivy Doreen (Hailey) Weaver. Clifford was a lifelong resident of Milan, and served in the United States Navy, stationed in San Diego, California. After the Navy, he came back and worked at ConAgra, at Uptown Cafe, and as a Key Manufacturer in Kirksville. Clifford enjoyed sitting outside watching the wildlife and listening to music.

MILAN, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO