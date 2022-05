The Chillicothe City Council allocated American Rescue Plan Act funds and approved ordinances accepting bids for mowers at a special meeting on May 23rd. City Administrator Rozanne Frampton reports a budget was presented of $1.977 million of ARPA funds. The council allocated the money to multiple items, including about $40,000 for security cameras at the parks and airports. Other items include a new ambulance, body cameras for the police department, demolition projects, and park improvements at Simpson and Dannar parks. The park improvements include a new playground park, resurfacing the tennis courts, and redoing the asphalt of the parking lot at Dannar Park.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO