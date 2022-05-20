ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free charge photogeneration in a single component high photovoltaic efficiency organic semiconductor

By Michael B. Price
Cover picture for the articleOrganic photovoltaics (OPVs) promise cheap and flexible solar energy. Whereas light generates free charges in silicon photovoltaics, excitons are normally formed in organic semiconductors due to their low dielectric constants, and require molecular heterojunctions to split into charges. Recent record efficiency OPVs utilise the small molecule, Y6, and its analogues, which...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Efficiency#Photovoltaic System#Organic Material#Organic Semiconductor#Photovoltaics
