ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Machine learning sparse tight-binding parameters for defects

By Christoph Schattauer
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe employ machine learning to derive tight-binding parametrizations for the electronic structure of defects. We test several machine learning methods that map the atomic and electronic structure of a defect onto a sparse tight-binding parameterization. Since Multi-layer perceptrons (i.e., feed-forward neural networks) perform best we adopt them for our further investigations....

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Simultaneous dyeing and antibacterial finishing of polypropylene using vinyl sulfone dye under supercritical carbon dioxide

Polypropylene fibres are difficult to dye using commonly used techniques due to the high crystallinity and non-polar aliphatic structure, that lack reactive places for dyes in the molecule. Dyeing PP fabric in scCO2 with antibacterial dyes merged the dyeing and finishing methods, resulting in a more productive technique in terms of water and energy consumption. Unmodified polypropylene fabric was dyed with 4-[2-[4-(ethenylsulphonyl)phenyl]diazenyl]-N,N-diethylbenzenamine antibacterial dye under scCO2 medium. The influences of scCO2 working parameters, such as dye concentration, pressure, dyeing time, and temperature, on fabric dye absorption expressed as color strength were studied. The color strength (K/S) was measured as well as CIELAB color parameters. The results were compared with its water dyeing analogue and it was observed that color strength as well as color depth (L) of the samples dyed in scCO2 were noticeably better than its water counterpart. In both scCO2 and water, the fastness properties (washing, rubbing, and light) of the dyed samples were excellent. Antibacterial activity of the dyed polypropylene sample in scCO2 was estimated and the results indicated good antibacterial efficiency.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Nature.com

Guest Edited Collection on modelling and advanced characterization of framework materials

Recent years have seen a rapid acceleration of research on framework materials, including, among others, metal–organic frameworks, covalent organic frameworks, supramolecular organic frameworks, porous organic polymers, and inorganic framework materials. These materials demonstrate properties beyond what was considered achievable for inorganic or organic porous materials in the past, and have potential applications in separation and storage, heterogeneous catalysis, sensing, drug delivery, and beyond.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Direct observations of anomalous resistivity and diffusion in collisionless plasma

Coulomb collisions provide plasma resistivity and diffusion but in many low-density astrophysical plasmas such collisions between particles are extremely rare. Scattering of particles by electromagnetic waves can lower the plasma conductivity. Such anomalous resistivity due to wave-particle interactions could be crucial to many processes, including magnetic reconnection. It has been suggested that waves provide both diffusion and resistivity, which can support the reconnection electric field, but this requires direct observation to confirm. Here, we directly quantify anomalous resistivity, viscosity, and cross-field electron diffusion associated with lower hybrid waves using measurements from the four Magnetospheric Multiscale (MMS) spacecraft. We show that anomalous resistivity is approximately balanced by anomalous viscosity, and thus the waves do not contribute to the reconnection electric field. However, the waves do produce an anomalous electron drift and diffusion across the current layer associated with magnetic reconnection. This leads to relaxation of density gradients at timescales of order the ion cyclotron period, and hence modifies the reconnection process.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Low-temperature magnetic crossover in the topological kagome magnet TbMnSn

Magnetic topological phases of quantum matter are an emerging frontier in physics and materials science, of which kagome magnets appear as a highly promising platform. Here, we explore magnetic correlations in the recently identified topological kagome system TbMn6Sn6 using muon spin rotation, combined with local field analysis and neutron diffraction. Our studies identify an out-of-plane ferrimagnetic structure with slow magnetic fluctuations which exhibit a critical slowing down below \({T}_{{{{{{{{\rm{C1}}}}}}}}}^{* }\)"‰â‰ƒ"‰120"‰K and finally freeze into static patches with ideal out-of-plane order below TC1"‰â‰ƒ"‰20"‰K. We further show that hydrostatic pressure of 2.1"‰GPa stabilises the static out-of-plane topological ferrimagnetic ground state in the whole volume of the sample. Therefore the exciting perspective arises of a magnetically-induced topological system whose magnetism can be controlled through external parameters. The present results will stimulate theoretical investigations to obtain a microscopic understanding of the relation between the low-temperature volume-wise magnetic evolution of the static c-axis ferrimagnetic patches and the topological electronic properties in TbMn6Sn6.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deep Learning#Parameter#Machine Learning#Wannier#Dft
Nature.com

Exact simulation of pigment-protein complexes unveils vibronic renormalization of electronic parameters in ultrafast spectroscopy

The primary steps of photosynthesis rely on the generation, transport, and trapping of excitons in pigment-protein complexes (PPCs). Generically, PPCs possess highly structured vibrational spectra, combining many discrete intra-pigment modes and a quasi-continuous of protein modes, with vibrational and electronic couplings of comparable strength. The intricacy of the resulting vibronic dynamics poses significant challenges in establishing a quantitative connection between spectroscopic data and underlying microscopic models. Here we show how to address this challenge using numerically exact simulation methods by considering two model systems, namely the water-soluble chlorophyll-binding protein of cauliflower and the special pair of bacterial reaction centers. We demonstrate that the inclusion of the full multi-mode vibronic dynamics in numerical calculations of linear spectra leads to systematic and quantitatively significant corrections to electronic parameter estimation. These multi-mode vibronic effects are shown to be relevant in the longstanding discussion regarding the origin of long-lived oscillations in multidimensional nonlinear spectra.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Phys.org

Collaboration reveals interplay between charge order and superconductivity at nanoscale

High temperature superconductivity is something of a holy grail for researchers studying quantum materials. Superconductors, which conduct electricity without dissipating energy, promise to revolutionize our energy and telecommunication power systems. However, superconductors typically work at extremely low temperatures, requiring elaborate freezers or expensive coolants. For this reason, scientist have been relentlessly working on understanding the fundamental mechanisms at the base of high-temperature superconductivity with the ultimate goal to design and engineer new quantum materials superconducting close to room temperature.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Local Nanoscale Phase Impurities are Degradation Sites in Halide Perovskites

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Understanding the nanoscopic chemical and structural changes that drive...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

‘Mind blowing’ ancient settlements uncovered in the Amazon

The urban centres are the first to be discovered in the region, challenging archaeological dogma. You have full access to this article via your institution. Mysterious mounds in the southwest corner of the Amazon Basin were once the site of ancient urban settlements, scientists have discovered. Using a remote-sensing technology to map the terrain from the air, a research team has revealed that, starting about 1,500 years ago, ancient Amazonians built and lived in densely populated centres, featuring 22-metre-tall earthen pyramids and encircled by kilometres of elevated roadways.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Cooling a gas of magnetic atoms to create large two-dimensional supersolids

N a new study, investigations led by Francesca Ferlaino and Russell Bisset show how to cool an atomic gas into a supersolid with a circular, 2D shape. The method will allow researchers to further study these exotic states of matter and search for features such as turbulent vortices. In recent...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Constructing rapid water vapor transport channels within mixed matrix membranes based on two-dimensional mesoporous nanosheets

Membrane technology is an effective strategy for gas dehumidification and fuel cell humidification. In this study, cerium fluoride oxide (F-Ce) two-dimensional (2D) mesoporous nanosheets and their composite with 1-ethyl-3-methylimidazolium dicyanamide ([Emim][DCA]) ionic liquids (ILs) (IL@F-Ce) are introduced as fillers into polyether block amide (PEBAXÂ® 1074) to fabricate mixed matrix membranes (MMMs). The slit-shaped mesoporous structure of the nanosheets facilitates the construction of water vapor rapid transport channels in MMMs. The permeability and selectivity of water vapor for MMMs loaded with F-Ce nanosheets are greatly improved, and the performance of MMMs loaded with IL@F-Ce nanosheets are much better than the former. Particularly, the MMM with IL@F-Ce content of 4 wt.% achieves the highest H2O permeability of 4.53"‰Ã—"‰105 Barrer, which is more than twice that of the pure PEBAX membrane, and the selectivity is increased by 83%. Thus, the MMMs based on 2D mesoporous nanosheets have considerable potential application in industrial-scale dehydration and humidification processes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Relativistic motions of spin-zero quantum oscillator field in a global monopole space-time with external potential and AB-effect

In this paper, we analyze a spin-zero relativistic quantum oscillator in the presence of the Aharonov"“Bohm magnetic flux in a space-time background produced by a point-like global monopole (PGM). Afterwards, we introduce a static Coulomb-type scalar potential and subsequently with the same type of vector potential in the quantum system. We solve the generalized Klein"“Gordon oscillator analytically for different functions (e.g. Coulomb- and Cornell-type functions) and obtain the bound-states solutions in each case. We discuss the effects of topological defects associated with the scalar curvature of the space-time and the Coulomb-type external potentials on the energy profiles and the wave function of these oscillator fields. Furthermore, we show that the obtained energy eigenvalues depend on the magnetic quantum flux which gives rise to the gravitational analogue of the Aharonov"“Bohm (AB) effect.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

High-charge electron beams from a laser-wakefield accelerator driven by a CO laser

Laser-wakefield accelerators (LWFAs) driven by widely available 100sÂ TW-class near-infrared laser systems have been shown to produce GeV-level electron beams with 10s"“100sÂ pC charge in centimetre-scale plasma. As the strength of the ponderomotive force is proportional to the square of the laser wavelength, more efficient LWFAs could be realised using longer wavelength lasers. Here we present a numerical study showing that \(10.6\,\upmu \hbox {m}\), sub-picosecond CO2 lasers with peak powers of 100"“800Â TW can produce high-charge electron beams, exceeding that possible from LWFAs driven by femtosecond near-infrared lasers by up to three orders of magnitude. Depending on the laser and plasma parameters, electron beams with 10sÂ MeV to GeV energy and 1"“100Â nC charge can be generated in 10"“200Â mm long plasma or gas media without requiring external guiding. The laser-to-electron energy conversion efficiency can be up to 70% and currents of 100sÂ kA are achievable. A CO2 laser driven LWFA could be useful for applications requiring compact and industrially robust accelerators and radiations sources.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Nested sampling for physical scientists

Nature Reviews Methods Primers volumeÂ 2, ArticleÂ number:Â 39 (2022) Cite this article. This Primer examines Skilling's nested sampling algorithm for Bayesian inference and, more broadly, multidimensional integration. The principles of nested sampling are summarized and recent developments using efficient nested sampling algorithms in high dimensionsÂ surveyed, including methods for sampling from the constrained prior. Different ways of applying nested sampling are outlined, with detailed examples from three scientific fields: cosmology, gravitational-wave astronomy and materials science. Finally, the Primer includes recommendations for best practices and a discussion of potential limitations and optimizations of nested sampling.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Spatial decoupling boosts CO electro-biofixation

Natural photosynthesis, carried out by green plants, algae, and cyanobacteria, sustains life on Earth by harvesting solar energy to release O2 from water and reducing CO2 to carbon- and energy-rich organic substances such as glucose. This process is, however, inherently slow and inefficient with <1% solar energy conversion efficiency for most plants1. Therefore, significant research efforts have been made toward realizing artificial photosynthesis at efficiencies exceeding that of natural photosynthesis, for example, via photovoltaic-powered water electrolysis followed by the utilization of the solar-generated H2 by microbes in the dark for CO2 biofixation2.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy