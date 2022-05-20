ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entropy and crystal-facet modulation of P2-type layered cathodes for long-lasting sodium-based batteries

By Fang Fu
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleP2-type sodium manganese-rich layered oxides are promising cathode candidates for sodium-based batteries because of their appealing cost-effective and capacity features. However, the structural distortion and cationic rearrangement induced by irreversible phase transition and anionic redox reaction at high cell voltage (i.e., >4.0"‰V) cause sluggish Na-ion kinetics and severe capacity decay. To...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Low-value wood for sustainable high-performance structural materials

Wood is a renewable and eco-friendly resource with great promise to advance sustainability in various industries, particularly those associated with construction and building materials. To maximize wood uses, here we show a processing route that transforms low-value wood (residual, damaged, decayed, disposed or fractured) into lightweight and strong structural materials. The process involves delignification, combined with partial dissolution and regeneration, to expose cellulose fibrils originally present in the cell walls. The latter form strong hydrogen bonding networks at interphases, leading to a 'healed' wood with a mechanical strength that exceeds that of typical metals and commercial laminated wood. Moreover, recyclability as well as excellent resistance against organic solvents are demonstrated, providing a promising valorization and sustainability pathway for low-value wood.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Solution-processed green and blue quantum-dot light-emitting diodes with eliminated charge leakage

Quantum-dot light-emitting diodes (QD-LEDs) promise a new generation of efficient, low-cost, large-area and flexible electroluminescent devices. However, the inferior performance of green and blue QD-LEDs compared with their red counterpart is hindering the commercialization of QD-LEDs in display and solid-state lighting applications. Here we demonstrate green and blue QD-LEDs with ~100% conversion of the injected charge carriers into emissive excitons. The key to success is the elimination of electron leakage at the organic/inorganic interface by using hole-transport polymers with simultaneous low electron affinity and reduced energetic disorder. Our devices exhibit high external quantum efficiencies over a wide range of luminance values (peak external quantum efficiencies of 28.7% for green and 21.9% for blue) and excellent stability (extrapolated T95 lifetime is 580,000"‰h for green and 4,400"‰h for blue QD-LEDs). We expect our work to provide a general strategy for eliminating charge leakage in solution-processed LEDs featuring organic/inorganic interfaces.
ELECTRONICS
Phys.org

Fusion experts tackle cooling strategies for fusion fuel cycle

To achieve practical energy from fusion, extreme heat from the fusion system "blanket" component must be extracted safely and efficiently. Oak Ridge National Laboratory fusion experts are exploring how tiny 3D-printed obstacles placed inside the narrow pipes of a custom-made cooling system could be a solution for removing heat from the blanket.
OAK RIDGE, TN
Khalil Amine
Nature.com

Hollow mesoporous atomically dispersed metal-nitrogen-carbon catalysts with enhanced diffusion for catalysis involving larger molecules

Single-atom catalysts (SACs) show great promise in various applications due to their maximal atom utilization efficiency. However, the controlled synthesis of SACs with appropriate porous structures remains a challenge that must be overcome to address the diffusion issues in catalysis. Resolving these diffusion issues has become increasingly important because the intrinsic activity of the catalysts is dramatically improved by spatially isolated single-atom sites. Herein, we develop a facile topo-conversion strategy for fabricating hollow mesoporous metal-nitrogen-carbon SACs with enhanced diffusion for catalysis. Several hollow mesoporous metal-nitrogen-carbon SACs, including Co, Ni, Mn and Cu, are successfully fabricated by this strategy. Taking hollow mesoporous cobalt-nitrogen-carbon SACs as a proof-of-concept, diffusion and kinetic experiments demonstrate the enhanced diffusion of hollow mesoporous structures compared to the solid ones, which alleviates the bottleneck of poor mass transport in catalysis, especially involving larger molecules. Impressively, the combination of superior intrinsic activity from Co-N4 sites and the enhanced diffusion from the hollow mesoporous nanoarchitecture significantly improves the catalytic performance of the oxidative coupling of aniline and its derivatives.
CHEMISTRY
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Graphene-wrapped zeolite membranes for fast hydrogen separation

The effects of global warming are becoming more serious, and there is a strong demand for technological advances to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. Hydrogen is an ideal clean energy which produces water when burned. To promote the use of hydrogen energy, it is essential to develop safe, energy-saving technologies for hydrogen production and storage. Currently, hydrogen is made from natural gas, so it is not appropriate for decarbonization. Using a lot of energy to separate hydrogen would not make it qualify as clean energy.
CHEMISTRY
Reason.com

Alien Civilizations Either Self-Destruct or Transcend to 'Homeostatic Awakening,' Argues New Study

"We have no material, we have detected no emanations, within the UAP [unidentified aerial phenomena] task force that would suggest it is anything non-terrestrial in origin," testified Scott Bray, deputy director of naval intelligence. Bray made this claim last week during the first congressional hearing on the military's information about unidentified flying objects (UFOs) in 50 years. A skimpy June 2021 report to Congress noted that American military pilots had observed more than 140 cases of UAPs since 2004.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Tesla reveals new battery design that could last 100 years

Researchers at Tesla have unveiled a design for a new electric vehicle battery that could last up to 100 years before needing to be replaced.The Tesla Advanced Battery Research division, which formed in 2016, partnered with Dalhousie University in Canada to come up with a nickel-based battery that offers far greater longevity compared to batteries currently used in electric vehicles.Tesla currently manufactures and uses a type of lithium-ion battery called lithium iron phosphate (LFP), which offers high energy density that allows a longer ranger between charges.The nickel-based alternative described by the researchers is theoretically able to overcome the energy density...
CARS
Benzinga

Exclusive: Start-Up Offers Copper Paste As A Cost-Effective Alternative To Silver In Solar Panels

Within the solar power industry, silver is a crucial material within the manufacturing of photovoltaic panels. Silver is turned into a paste that is loaded into the silicon wafers within the panel. When sunlight shines on the panels, the silicon releases the electrons and the silicon carries the sun-borne electricity through a current that either powers a building or goes to a solar battery for storage.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Good News Network

World’s First Ocean-Assisted Carbon Removal Plant Launched in Hawaii

A company in middle of the Pacific has created a unique system that takes advantage of existing infrastructure to pull carbon from the ocean. The advantage of taking carbon out of the ocean is simple—it holds more carbon in less space than in the air. Furthermore, plenty of machinery already pulls water out of the ocean—desalination plants for example—so it’s a simple matter of connecting the device held in a shipping container to existing systems.
HAWAII STATE
Economy
Good News Network

As the World Runs on Lithium, Researchers Develop Clean Method to Get It From Water

Centuries ago, alchemists thought they could turn lead into gold. Today, the prospect of coaxing valuable materials from abundant resources guides scientists who have seen a golden opportunity. The U.S. Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory is working with companies to test an approach that uses magnetic nanoparticles to...
RICHLAND, WA
makeuseof.com

What Is a Hydrogen Car and How Does an FCEV Work?

It’s not a secret that the world is gearing toward zero-emission vehicles in the near future. Even though electric vehicles have gained popularity in the past decade as an alternative to gasoline vehicles, hydrogen cars have struggled to catch up. However, hydrogen vehicles remain a plausible option, just like electric vehicles, to replace gasoline vehicles.
CARS
Nature.com

Local Nanoscale Phase Impurities are Degradation Sites in Halide Perovskites

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Understanding the nanoscopic chemical and structural changes that drive...
CHEMISTRY
Good News Network

Scientists Discover Breakthrough Method of Making Advanced Electronics With H20

Water is the secret ingredient in a simple way to create key components for solar cells, X-ray detectors and other optoelectronics devices. The next generation of photovoltaics, semiconductors, and LEDs could be made using perovskites—an exciting and versatile nanomaterial with a crystal structure. Perovskites have already shown similar efficiency...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

‘Mind blowing’ ancient settlements uncovered in the Amazon

The urban centres are the first to be discovered in the region, challenging archaeological dogma. You have full access to this article via your institution. Mysterious mounds in the southwest corner of the Amazon Basin were once the site of ancient urban settlements, scientists have discovered. Using a remote-sensing technology to map the terrain from the air, a research team has revealed that, starting about 1,500 years ago, ancient Amazonians built and lived in densely populated centres, featuring 22-metre-tall earthen pyramids and encircled by kilometres of elevated roadways.
SCIENCE
dailygalaxy.com

Andromeda’s Orbiting Dwarf Galaxies – “Point to Something Profound”

A string of 13 dwarf galaxies in orbit around the massive galaxy Andromeda –remnants of the population of primordial structures that coalesced to form giant galaxies like the Milky Way–are spread across a flat plane more than one million light years wide and only 30,000 light years thick –a distance so vast that they have yet to complete a single orbit. The 2016 discovery suggests that conventional ideas regarding the formation of galaxies are missing something fundamental.
ASTRONOMY

