Chemistry

Formation of organic color centers in air-suspended carbon nanotubes using vapor-phase reaction

By Daichi Kozawa
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganic color centers in single-walled carbon nanotubes have demonstrated exceptional ability to generate single photons at room temperature in the telecom range. Combining the color centers with pristine air-suspended nanotubes would be desirable for improved performance, but all current synthetic methods occur in solution which makes them incompatible. Here we demonstrate...

Comments / 0

Phys.org

Collaboration reveals interplay between charge order and superconductivity at nanoscale

High temperature superconductivity is something of a holy grail for researchers studying quantum materials. Superconductors, which conduct electricity without dissipating energy, promise to revolutionize our energy and telecommunication power systems. However, superconductors typically work at extremely low temperatures, requiring elaborate freezers or expensive coolants. For this reason, scientist have been relentlessly working on understanding the fundamental mechanisms at the base of high-temperature superconductivity with the ultimate goal to design and engineer new quantum materials superconducting close to room temperature.
PHYSICS
#Carbon Credit#Organic Material#Carbon Nanotubes
Phys.org

Scientists develop a material for use in radiation-tolerant devices

Russian scientists have developed a unique material based on halide perovskites for use in high-speed and highly sensitive ionizing radiation detectors. The study has been published in the Journal of Materials Chemistry C. Halide perovskites are a new class of semiconductor materials with a unique combination of optical and electronic...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Variation spectrum of MECP2 in Korean patients with Rett and Rett-like syndrome: a literature review and reevaluation of variants based on the ClinGen guideline

Rett syndrome (RTT) is a progressive neurodevelopmental disorder caused by variants in MECP2. Emerging evidence of ethnic specificity of genetic variations has allowed precise diagnostic approaches with tailored therapies. In this study, we reviewed the variation spectrum of MECP2 in Korean RTT(-like)Â patients and compared it with previous reports in multiple ethnic groups. We reevaluated variants found in Korean RTTÂ patients according to the new Clinical Genome Resource guideline to reinterpret and reclassify variants of uncertain significance in MECP2. Among 377 cases, 56 (14.9%) showed pathogenic variants, and three novel variants, p.(Ala277Argfs*7), p.(Ala378Glyfs*8), and p.(Arg270_Ser332del), were identified. Comprehensive data from Korea revealed an overall consistent variation spectrum with those from other ethnicities. Through the reevaluation of variants, nine that previously had insufficient evidence for pathogenicity were reclassified into pathogenic variants. Our study provided insight on the genetic contribution of MECP2 in RTT and a useful background for genetic counseling in the Korean population.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Interesting Engineering

A new method extracts lithium from water with magnetic nanoparticles

"Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic," wrote iconic sci-fi author Arthur C. Clarke. Scientists from the Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) developed a technique that uses magnetic nanoparticles to invisibly extract minerals including lithium from water, and it's not far off from magic, or even the alchemy of centuries past.
CHEMISTRY
Country
Japan
Science
Chemistry
Nature.com

Simultaneous dyeing and antibacterial finishing of polypropylene using vinyl sulfone dye under supercritical carbon dioxide

Polypropylene fibres are difficult to dye using commonly used techniques due to the high crystallinity and non-polar aliphatic structure, that lack reactive places for dyes in the molecule. Dyeing PP fabric in scCO2 with antibacterial dyes merged the dyeing and finishing methods, resulting in a more productive technique in terms of water and energy consumption. Unmodified polypropylene fabric was dyed with 4-[2-[4-(ethenylsulphonyl)phenyl]diazenyl]-N,N-diethylbenzenamine antibacterial dye under scCO2 medium. The influences of scCO2 working parameters, such as dye concentration, pressure, dyeing time, and temperature, on fabric dye absorption expressed as color strength were studied. The color strength (K/S) was measured as well as CIELAB color parameters. The results were compared with its water dyeing analogue and it was observed that color strength as well as color depth (L) of the samples dyed in scCO2 were noticeably better than its water counterpart. In both scCO2 and water, the fastness properties (washing, rubbing, and light) of the dyed samples were excellent. Antibacterial activity of the dyed polypropylene sample in scCO2 was estimated and the results indicated good antibacterial efficiency.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Nature.com

Constructing rapid water vapor transport channels within mixed matrix membranes based on two-dimensional mesoporous nanosheets

Membrane technology is an effective strategy for gas dehumidification and fuel cell humidification. In this study, cerium fluoride oxide (F-Ce) two-dimensional (2D) mesoporous nanosheets and their composite with 1-ethyl-3-methylimidazolium dicyanamide ([Emim][DCA]) ionic liquids (ILs) (IL@F-Ce) are introduced as fillers into polyether block amide (PEBAXÂ® 1074) to fabricate mixed matrix membranes (MMMs). The slit-shaped mesoporous structure of the nanosheets facilitates the construction of water vapor rapid transport channels in MMMs. The permeability and selectivity of water vapor for MMMs loaded with F-Ce nanosheets are greatly improved, and the performance of MMMs loaded with IL@F-Ce nanosheets are much better than the former. Particularly, the MMM with IL@F-Ce content of 4 wt.% achieves the highest H2O permeability of 4.53"‰Ã—"‰105 Barrer, which is more than twice that of the pure PEBAX membrane, and the selectivity is increased by 83%. Thus, the MMMs based on 2D mesoporous nanosheets have considerable potential application in industrial-scale dehydration and humidification processes.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Guest Edited Collection on modelling and advanced characterization of framework materials

Recent years have seen a rapid acceleration of research on framework materials, including, among others, metal–organic frameworks, covalent organic frameworks, supramolecular organic frameworks, porous organic polymers, and inorganic framework materials. These materials demonstrate properties beyond what was considered achievable for inorganic or organic porous materials in the past, and have potential applications in separation and storage, heterogeneous catalysis, sensing, drug delivery, and beyond.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Bayesian optimization and deep learning for steering wheel angle prediction

Automated driving systems (ADS) have undergone a significant improvement in the last years. ADS and more precisely self-driving cars technologies will change the way we perceive and know the world of transportation systems in terms of user experience, mode choices and business models. The emerging field of Deep Learning (DL) has been successfully applied for the development of innovative ADS solutions. However, the attempt to single out the best deep neural network architecture and tuning its hyperparameters are all expensive processes, both in terms of time and computational resources. In this work, Bayesian optimization (BO) is used to optimize the hyperparameters of a Spatiotemporal-Long Short Term Memory (ST-LSTM) network with the aim to obtain an accurate model for the prediction of the steering angle in a ADS. BO was able to identify, within a limited number of trials, a model-namely BO_ST-LSTM-which resulted, on a public dataset, the most accurate when compared to classical end-to-end driving models.
TRAFFIC
Nature.com

Direct observations of anomalous resistivity and diffusion in collisionless plasma

Coulomb collisions provide plasma resistivity and diffusion but in many low-density astrophysical plasmas such collisions between particles are extremely rare. Scattering of particles by electromagnetic waves can lower the plasma conductivity. Such anomalous resistivity due to wave-particle interactions could be crucial to many processes, including magnetic reconnection. It has been suggested that waves provide both diffusion and resistivity, which can support the reconnection electric field, but this requires direct observation to confirm. Here, we directly quantify anomalous resistivity, viscosity, and cross-field electron diffusion associated with lower hybrid waves using measurements from the four Magnetospheric Multiscale (MMS) spacecraft. We show that anomalous resistivity is approximately balanced by anomalous viscosity, and thus the waves do not contribute to the reconnection electric field. However, the waves do produce an anomalous electron drift and diffusion across the current layer associated with magnetic reconnection. This leads to relaxation of density gradients at timescales of order the ion cyclotron period, and hence modifies the reconnection process.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Physicists Have Found a Way to Simulate The Beginnings of Fast Radio Bursts

Fast radio bursts are one of the biggest cosmic mysteries of our time. They're extremely powerful but extremely brief explosions of electromagnetic radiation in radio wavelengths, discharging in milliseconds as much energy as 500 million Suns. For years, scientists puzzled over what could be causing these brief outbursts, detected in galaxies millions to billions of light-years away. Then, in April 2020, we got a really strong lead: a brief, powerful flash of radio waves from something inside the Milky Way – a magnetar. This suggests that at least some fast radio bursts are produced by these extremely magnetized dead stars. Now, physicists...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Self-frequency-conversion nanowire lasers

Semiconductor nanowires (NWs) could simultaneously provide gain medium and optical cavity for performing nanoscale lasers with easy integration, ultracompact footprint, and low energy consumption. Here, we report III"“V semiconductor NW lasers can also be used for self-frequency conversion to extend their output wavelengths, as a result of their non-centrosymmetric crystal structure and strongly localized optical field in the NWs. From a GaAs/In0.16Ga0.84As core/shell NW lasing at 1016"‰nm, an extra visible laser output at 508"‰nm is obtained via the process of second-harmonic generation, as confirmed by the far-field polarization dependence measurements and numerical modeling. From another NW laser with a larger diameter which supports multiple fundamental lasing wavelengths, multiple self-frequency-conversion lasing modes are observed due to second-harmonic generation and sum-frequency generation. The demonstrated self-frequency conversion of NW lasers opens an avenue for extending the working wavelengths of nanoscale lasers, even to the deep ultraviolet and THz range.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Low-temperature magnetic crossover in the topological kagome magnet TbMnSn

Magnetic topological phases of quantum matter are an emerging frontier in physics and materials science, of which kagome magnets appear as a highly promising platform. Here, we explore magnetic correlations in the recently identified topological kagome system TbMn6Sn6 using muon spin rotation, combined with local field analysis and neutron diffraction. Our studies identify an out-of-plane ferrimagnetic structure with slow magnetic fluctuations which exhibit a critical slowing down below \({T}_{{{{{{{{\rm{C1}}}}}}}}}^{* }\)"‰â‰ƒ"‰120"‰K and finally freeze into static patches with ideal out-of-plane order below TC1"‰â‰ƒ"‰20"‰K. We further show that hydrostatic pressure of 2.1"‰GPa stabilises the static out-of-plane topological ferrimagnetic ground state in the whole volume of the sample. Therefore the exciting perspective arises of a magnetically-induced topological system whose magnetism can be controlled through external parameters. The present results will stimulate theoretical investigations to obtain a microscopic understanding of the relation between the low-temperature volume-wise magnetic evolution of the static c-axis ferrimagnetic patches and the topological electronic properties in TbMn6Sn6.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Synergy of Pd atoms and oxygen vacancies on InO for methane conversion under visible light

Methane (CH4) oxidation to high value chemicals under mild conditions through photocatalysis is a sustainable and appealing pathway, nevertheless confronting the critical issues regarding both conversion and selectivity. Herein, under visible irradiation (420"‰nm), the synergy of palladium (Pd) atom cocatalyst and oxygen vacancies (OVs) on In2O3 nanorods enables superior photocatalytic CH4 activation by O2. The optimized catalyst reaches ca. 100"‰Î¼mol"‰hâˆ’1 of C1 oxygenates, with a selectivity of primary products (CH3OH and CH3OOH) up to 82.5%. Mechanism investigation elucidates that such superior photocatalysis is induced by the dedicated function of Pd single atoms and oxygen vacancies on boosting hole and electron transfer, respectively. O2 is proven to be the only oxygen source for CH3OH production, while H2O acts as the promoter for efficient CH4 activation through Â·OH production and facilitates product desorption as indicated by DFT modeling. This work thus provides new understandings on simultaneous regulation of both activity and selectivity by the synergy of single atom cocatalysts and oxygen vacancies.
CHEMISTRY

