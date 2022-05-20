ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exceptionally high work density of a ferroelectric dynamic organic crystal around room temperature

By Durga Prasad Karothu
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDynamic organic crystals are rapidly gaining traction as a new class of smart materials for energy conversion, however, they are only capable of very small strokes (<12%) and most of them operate through energetically cost-prohibitive processes at high temperatures. We report on the exceptional performance of an organic actuating material with...

