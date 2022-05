LG may have exited the smartphone market, but that doesn’t mean that current handset owners have switched to other brands right away. The company still offers a generous update policy to those who own a smartphone from the manufacturer, so things could have been much worse. However, unfortunate handset owners subscribed to T-Mobile were left with nonfunctional phones for a good part of the day, with an error message reading "LG IMS has stopped” that popped up over and over again. The good news at this point, though, is that the carrier has rolled out a fix for the issue.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO