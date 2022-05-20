ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State the only scheduled official visit for a top receiver, Larry Johnson checks in on a four-star 2023 edge rusher

By Caleb Houser
landgrantholyland.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio may not have spring football for high school athletes, but the Ohio State coaching staff is out on the road in the southern states that do. An opportunity to check in on their top targets, it’s also a chance to evaluate new players as well. This week has seen multiple...

www.landgrantholyland.com

Comments / 0

Related
landgrantholyland.com

Five-star cornerback from Texas includes Ohio State as a top school

Ohio State and newly hired cornerbacks coach Tim Walton remain in-play for a blue-chip secondary defender from Texas. Plus, numerous Buckeye targets revealed their upcoming official visit dates in which they will head to Columbus and receive a firsthand look at what the program has to offer. Toviano down to...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Top 5-Star Recruit Has Canceled His Ohio State Visit

Ohio State will not be getting an official visit from running back Richard Young, one of the top players in the class of 2023. However, the Buckeyes are apparently still in contention for Young's commitment. The Lehigh Acres (Fla.) five-star prospect confirmed as much on Tuesday night. Young first tweeted...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Xavier Johnson Turning Heads As Walk-On in Talent-Laden Ohio State Receiver Room

In a position group that’s loaded with high-end recruits, a walk-on also made a push for playing time during Ohio State’s spring practices. Ohio State has 10 wide receivers on its roster for the 2022 season, and all 10 of them were either four- or five-star recruits. None of them were ranked lower than 151st overall in their respective recruiting classes. Generally, it’s extremely difficult for a walk-on to climb the depth chart in a position group with that much talent.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Florida State
City
Columbus, OH
City
Tate Township, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Florida, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame: Ticket prices continue to soar for season opener

Ohio State and Notre Dame will have one of the more anticipated games of the 2022 season, and ticket prices are reflecting the interest. The game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC on Sept. 3 in The Horseshoe. To help promote the game, ESPN’s College GameDay will also be in Columbus to preview the colossal showdown between two blueblood programs. The Buckeyes are a 14.5-point favorite in the game.
COLUMBUS, OH
buckeyescoop.com

Which Top Opponent Is Ohio State Most Likely To Blow Out This Fall?

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding. The early betting lines are out for Ohio State’s five biggest regular-season games this fall, and the Buckeyes are double-digit favorites in all of them. Has that ever happened before?. Tony Gerdeman, host of...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State men’s basketball eyeing trio of versatile forwards to round out 2023 recruiting class

As we inch closer to the 2022-23 season, recruiting will hone in on the class of 2023 as many of the nation’s top players still are uncommitted. Ohio State, which had the No. 12 class in the country for the 2022 cycle, currently has the No. 5 class in the country in 2023. Their two-man class consists of four-star combo guard George Washington III (No. 46 overall) and four-star center Austin Parks (No. 90 overall).
OHIO STATE
landgrantholyland.com

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for May 25, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern States#Clemson#Checking In#American Football#College Football#Buckeyes#Osu
wcbe.org

Rob Dorsey, Tihon Johnson

Northland hooper Rob Dorsey joins the show. He talks about the leadership he carried as a 4 year varsity starter, and the challenges that came with that. Coach Tihon Johnson also joins the show. He talks about the big shoes he has to fill following 2 great coaches before him. He also talks about the success of the Kingdom Summer League, a basketball league that he founded, which features professional and amateur basketball players.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Ohio State University
columbusmonthly.com

Exiled by Intel: Money, Uncertainty and Complicated Feelings in Licking County

Ray and Vicki Rusmisel never imagined just how quickly the homestead they had built over 36 years could be obliterated. The couple, now retired from their jobs as a glazier and a clerical worker, raised their three children in a century-old farmhouse on Jug Street in Jersey Township that they bought for $76,000 at a sheriff’s sale in 1986. Both from farming families, they liked the area’s rural quality. The house, set on 5 acres, was distressed and vacant when they got it, but they remodeled and fixed it up. A year later, when an adjoining, landlocked parcel of 32 acres came up for auction, they purchased that as well for another $30,000. Over the decades that followed, the Rusmisels created “our own piece of heaven.” They put in a half-acre pond that they stocked with catfish, bluegill, bullfrogs and more. Ray built a playhouse for the children and grandkids to use, and the couple planted a wide variety of nut- and fruit-bearing trees and enjoyed the orioles, finches and bluebirds that nested there each spring.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Tim Belcher opens History Center’s spring season

MOUNT GILEAD — More than 50 visitors came to the Sunday afternoon open house to greet former major league pitcher Tim Belcher at the Morrow County History Center May 15. Belcher signed many autographs and reminisced with some who remembered him from his days playing basketball and baseball at Highland High School.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
newsakmi.com

Ron Seiffert, chairman and CEO of Northwest Bancshares, dies at 65

Ronald Seiffert, the chairman, president and CEO of Northwest Bancshares, died of natural causes Tuesday, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said. He was 65. Seiffert had led the $14.3 billion-asset bank since June 2018. Prior to joining Northwest, he served as chairman, president and CEO of the $553 million-asset Delaware County Bank & Trust from October 2011 to April 2017, when the Lewis Center, Ohio-based company was acquired by the $9.3 billion-asset First Commonwealth Financial Corp.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Reddit Has Named This Campus Pizza Institution As The Best Pizza In Columbus

Over the course of 39 days, the Columbus subreddit has decided on the best pizza in the city. The internet is full of opinions. But it can also be a great place to gather data. Knowing where to get the best pizza in Columbus is always information that I’m interested in, so over the last month, I’ve been paying close attention to a fun activity happening on Reddit Columbus: The Columbus Pizza Showdown.
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Dolby’s 7th-Inning Single Lifts Pioneers Into Regionals

PICKERINGTON – With Jonathan Alder down 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning, Kiersten Dolby stroked a one-out, two-run single to centerfield to lift the Pioneers to a 4-3 win over Hebron Lakewood in the OHSAA Division II softball District Finals at Pickerington Saturday. The win gives the...
PICKERINGTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy