Where is 'Harry's House' anyway? Harry Styles explains

Harry Styles reflects on 'deep love' he still has for 1D members. It's been six years since One Direction announced its indefinite hiatus, but time hasn't changed the way Harry Styles feels about Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson. In a new interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, the singer reflected on his 1D days, saying he was "really lucky" to have been part of such a connected group at the time. "I think there is very much a respect between all of us, if we did something together. And that is something that you can't really undo. And you know, it's like a very deep love for each other, I think," Harry mused ahead of the Friday, May 20 release of his new solo album, "Harry's House." While he said he feeds on the energy fans send his way when he's onstage, Harry also spoke in warm terms of the experience performing with a group as opposed to being a solo artist. "It just felt so separate from any individual," he said. Later in the chat, Harry pointed to Billie Eilish as part of his inspiration to do something new and different as an artist after 1D. "I think being in the band, I'd always felt like we were really young … and I had a moment seeing [Billie] do this at such a young age where I felt like, 'I'm not that young anymore,'" he explained. "And for a while it was, how do you play that game of remaining exciting?" Instead of overthinking it in those terms, he said he eventually realized what matters is something else — something Billie helped him see. "This is so unbelievably liberating to go, 'I just want to make good music,'" he said. "That's it. That's what I want to do. And everything else is what it will be."

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO