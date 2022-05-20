A counselor at Mississippi's only abortion clinic shares her story

Today's Republican primary in Georgia is shaping up to be a big test. How firm is former President Donald Trump's grip on the Republican Party, and how many voters will embrace the big lie about his defeat in 2020? Georgia was one of the states Trump tried to overturn after he lost it, and the leading Republican candidates for governor have taken opposite views on this, one in favor of facts, the other against them. Politics reporter Sam Gringlas of WABE in Atlanta is covering the primary. Sam, good morning.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO