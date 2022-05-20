ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

A counselor at Mississippi's only abortion clinic shares her story

By Eleanor Vassili
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 5 days ago

In this week's StoryCorps, a...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Health
Connecticut Public

Georgia's primary is expected to be a litmus test for the Republican Party

Today's Republican primary in Georgia is shaping up to be a big test. How firm is former President Donald Trump's grip on the Republican Party, and how many voters will embrace the big lie about his defeat in 2020? Georgia was one of the states Trump tried to overturn after he lost it, and the leading Republican candidates for governor have taken opposite views on this, one in favor of facts, the other against them. Politics reporter Sam Gringlas of WABE in Atlanta is covering the primary. Sam, good morning.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Clinic#Abortions#Storycorps
Connecticut Public

Lamont approves a program to prevent doxing, cyber stalking, and online abuse

Even though Connecticut has laws on the books that criminalize some types of online harassment, Stacey Sobel fears people don’t always know abuse when they see it. “When people's personal data is posted on public social media platforms -- that's what we call doxing -- that's online abuse,” said Sobel, the Connecticut regional director for the ADL (Anti-Defamation League). “When the SWAT team is called to go to someone's home, that's considered online abuse.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Connecticut Public

Connecticut marshals under scrutiny for allegedly charging excessive fees

Growing up in Bridgeport, Lois Patrick’s big, yellow house on Wentworth Street was the center of gravity for her family. Aunts, uncles and cousins gathered every year for Christmas and Thanksgiving. Her uncle was married there, and on the Fourth of July – her grandmother’s birthday – they celebrated with hamburgers and homemade ice cream, spilling from the backyard into the street.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
992K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy