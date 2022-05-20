ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden begins a 5-day trip to Asia with a stop in South Korea

By Rachel Martin
 5 days ago

President Biden is on his first trip to...

americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden says he’ll defend Taiwan

Chinese officials threatened to take actions to “safeguard” their sovereignty after President Joe Biden said on Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. In a press conference while visiting Japan, Biden was asked whether he would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. Biden replied,...
The Independent

Kim Jong-un orders North Korea’s nuclear programme to go ahead at ‘maximum speed’ during military parade

Kim Jong-un has vowed to bolster North Korea’s nuclear forces at “maximum speed” in a defiant speech during a massive military parade on Monday night.In his speech, Mr Kim also made an open threat that North Korea would use its “nuclear forces” against countries that provoked it.The military parade that started late on Monday night showcased the country’s largest-known intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) among other weapons.“We will continue to implement measures aimed at strengthening and developing our country’s nuclear forces at the maximum speed,” Mr Kim told his troops and the crowd gathered for the parade at a Pyongyang...
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
Connecticut Public

With food prices climbing, the U.N. is warning of crippling global shortages

Fears of a global food crisis are growing due to the shock of the war in Ukraine, climate change and rising inflation. Kristalina Georgieva, the International Monetary Fund managing director, told the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Monday that "the anxiety about access to food at a reasonable price globally is hitting the roof" as food prices continue "to go up up up".
AFP

Western powers sound alarm on China plan for South Pacific

Western powers sounded the alarm Thursday over leaked plans to dramatically expand China's security and economic reach in the South Pacific, in what one regional leader called a thinly veiled effort to lock island states into "Beijing's orbit". "It's relatively rare paper evidence of China's ambition to establish itself as a regional security power," said Mihai Sora, Pacific foreign policy analyst at the Lowy Institute.
Connecticut Public

Morning news brief

It's primary day in Georgia. In Tokyo, President Biden meets the leaders of Australia, India and Japan — a group known as the Quad. And, Russia's invasion of Ukraine began three months ago.
Connecticut Public

As human rights official visits Xinjiang, data hack appears to show persecution there

The U.N.'s top official for human rights, Michelle Bachelet, is in China this week and will visit the western region of Xinjiang. The U.S. and others have accused the Chinese government of genocide and crimes against humanity for the way that Muslim minorities have been treated there. And as the U.N. commissioner's trip was starting, a rights group outside China posted a huge trove of photos and data online purportedly hacked from Chinese police computers in Xinjiang. They say it highlights the extent of the persecution there.
Connecticut Public

Many nations say they won't go to the Summit of the Americas unless all are invited

Imagine you're hosting a party. You haven't even sent out all the invitations, and already many of your guests say they won't come. That's pretty much the situation the Biden administration finds itself in as the U.S. gets ready to host the Summit of the Americas. The gathering takes place every 3 to 4 years, and it's set to begin next month in California. But as NPR's Carrie Kahn reports, many countries are saying they won't come unless everyone in the region gets an invite.
Connecticut Public

High inflation is taking a toll on energy and housing markets

This is a fragile moment for the U.S. economy. Now, maybe you haven't been tracking every headline on inflation or whether a recession is coming, but chances are you've felt it in your everyday life. So many of us are feeling the rise and rise of the cost of gas and groceries. Here's Kim Boader, who we caught filling up her tank in Harlem.
Reuters

Indian shares reverse early gains as energy, metal stocks drag

BENGALURU, May 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares gave up early gains to trade lower on Thursday, as losses in metal and energy stocks outweighed gains in financial counters, while persistent concerns over global inflation also weighed on investor sentiment. The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down 0.36% at 15,967.80,...
