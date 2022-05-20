ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

After a discrediting campaign, DHS pauses a board created to combat disinformation

By Rachel Martin
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 5 days ago

A disinformation expert looks back on how...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhs#Disinformation
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Connecticut Public

Army bases that were named for Confederate officers now have new name recommendations

Two years ago, in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, Congress ordered the Pentagon to rename Army bases that had been named for Confederate officers. All these bases are in the South, and today a special naming commission released its recommendations for their new names. Jay Price of member station WUNC has been following the process, and he's with us now. Welcome.
MILITARY
Connecticut Public

Biden's launch of a trade pact is overshadowed by a Taiwan-China question

Today President Biden answered a question the U.S. normally avoids answering. The question - whether the U.S. would defend Taiwan. A reporter asked if the U.S. would get involved militarily if mainland China invades. Biden said, yes. That would be a big policy change. Though Biden also said U.S. policy has not changed. He also warned China against trying to take the self-governed area which China claims.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
992K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy