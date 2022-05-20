Hibbing council votes to buy two more properties near Memorial Building

HIBBING — Two weeks after a 3-3 tie nixed the purchase of three properties west of the Hibbing Memorial Building to make room for a potential future expansion of the facility, the City Council voted Wednesday to purchase two of the three parcels for $119,000.

The motion to purchase the properties, located at 2315 4th Ave. E and 2319 4th Ave. E, made by Councilor John Schweiberger and supported by Councilor James Bayliss, passed on a 4-3 vote, with Councilor’s Justin Fosso and Tim Harkonen joining Schweiberger and Bayliss in favor.

Mayor Rick Cannata, who attended the meeting via Zoom, and Councilor’s Steve Jurenes and Jennifer Hoffman Saccoman voted no.

At the previous council meeting, a motion to purchase those two properties plus a third (located at 2305 4th Ave. E) for $134,000 was shot down along basically the same lines. The difference this go around, besides one less property involved, was Councilor Bayliss, who was absent from the May 4 meeting.

Last December, the council voted 5-2 to purchase four different properties west of the Memorial Building for $470,000, paving the way for a potential expansion and renovation project that, if it becomes reality, could double the size of the facility.

The $470,000 came from a dedicated fund balance called an equity account that is made up of money from property sale assets.

At the start of the process there were a mix of nine homes west of the facility that the city was looking at potentially purchasing to clear the way for a potential expansion.

They have now purchased six of them.

While no formal price tag has been attached to the project, and no final plans are in place, wish list items created from initial concept plans include additions including new dining facilities, new multi-purpose athletic courts for pickleball and volleyball, a new (second) multi-use ice arena that could also be used for tennis during those seasons, an outdoors (second level) seating area, convention space and a plethora of other rooms and options that could support anything from a private business to a gathering space for public use.

There was no discussion during the voting process Wednesday, but it wasn’t a cut and dry deal. When the item came up on the agenda, Jurenes made a motion to table it which was supported by Hoffman Saccoman. The motion failed on a 4-3 vote that mirrored the motion to purchase.

While the motion to purchase the three properties failed on May 4, Wednesday’s motion was different from the original as only two properties were involved and not three.

A motion for an agenda item is not prohibited, per Robert's Rules of Order, and it can be brought up as a different motion.

During the May 4 meeting, City Services Supervisor Nick Arola said Arola said the properties could be purchased with the remaining funds in the equity account ($50,000), with the difference coming from a capital improvement and matching grant fund, which has over a million dollars in it.

According to information from St. Louis County, the tax values of the two properties is:

$30,300 for Parcel ID 140-0090-02760 (2315 4th Ave E) and $33,500 for Parcel ID 140-0090-02780 (2319 4th Ave E).

Just the land value, according to the county, for each property is listed at $6,600. The value of the structures on the land make up the difference.