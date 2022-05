Encouragement for those tough times when you feel like giving up. Kyle Idleman is teaching pastor at Southeast Christian Church in Louisville, Kentucky. He is a bestselling author of six books. Parts of the following article are adapted from his book, Don’t Give Up: Faith That Gives You the Confidence to Keep Believing and the Courage to Keep Going (Baker), in which he encourages readers to cast their concerns on God.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO