Note: This episode originally appeared on March 18. Nashville has changed a lot over the past handful of decades — and our city’s LGBTQ+ scene is no exception. The first gay bars popped up after World War II, and the number of LGBTQ+ establishments grew from there, peaking in the 1980s and 1990s with more than 20. None of them are still around today.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO