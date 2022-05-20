Elorza signs budget allocating American Rescue Plan funds

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – As the entire nation mourns for the families who lost loved ones Tuesday after a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. An 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School, marking the 27th school shooting already this year. Parents across the country, including in Rhode Island, have been left worrying about their children’s safety and pleading for change.

