Elorza signs budget allocating American Rescue Plan funds

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Sen. Jack Reed and Rep. David Cicilline toured the East Smithfield Neighborhood Center Monday morning. The pair also set aside $295,000 to go towards the center’s restoration. The new earmark builds on grants that were all ready put towards the project, including $550,000 in...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Bally’s Twin River Casino workers will rally Tuesday afternoon in Providence t0 “demand” higher wages and full staffing. Employees will be wearing red shirts and signs that read, “Bally’s United” and UNITE HERE.”. They will be joined by workers...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Journal said on Monday that they will be printing a publication for Memorial Day after making an ad error. The journal said in an advertisement, “On Memorial Day, Monday, May 30th, the Providence Journal will not be publishing a printed edition. However, the full newspaper will be available online.”
A Rhode Island Superior Court judge has issued a ruling in favor of three Barrington teachers who were fired for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Judge Jeffrey Lanphear ruled that the district violated Open Meetings Act laws over their issuance of the district’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In denying...
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — Like many other Ukrainian families, the Punchak family’s lives change by the day. They have sought refugee in Jamestown since April, but because of their visitor’s visa, their mother is not allowed to work. Shorty’s Pub in Fall River is the latest...
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — Newport will be cracking down on speed, noise and motor vehicle violations ahead of the summer season. City officials announces that Newport police will be stepping up patrols to enforce local ordinances and moving violations, with a focus on motorcycle groups and vehicles with modified exhaust systems.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Bishop Thomas Tobin on Tuesday criticized a popular North Kingstown doughnut shop over an alleged pro-choice stance. The bishop tweeted that he’s hearing Allie’s Donuts is raising money for Planned Parenthood, adding that if that’s true, “it’s an unfortunate decision.”
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — The Central Falls School District will reimplement its mask mandate beginning Monday. The move came after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designated four out of five counties in Rhode Island as “high” community levels for COVID, as cases — as well as hospitalization — across the state continue to rise.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Dunkin’ will be holding it’s annual “Iced Coffee Day” on Wednesday to raise money for Hasbro Children’s Hospital. Dunkin’ will donate one dollar from each iced coffee that is sold across the Ocean State and Bristol County to the hospital.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said Monday baby formula shipments have hit Walmart shelves across the state as part of “Operation Fly Formula.”. Joseph Wendelken, a spokesman for the Department of Health, said the brand is called Parent’s Choice Hypoallergenic and is available...
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – As the entire nation mourns for the families who lost loved ones Tuesday after a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. An 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School, marking the 27th school shooting already this year. Parents across the country, including in Rhode Island, have been left worrying about their children’s safety and pleading for change.
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The chief of police on Block Island is leaving his post less than a week after the town council voted against funding state troopers on the island this summer. Chief Matthew Moynihan is leaving the post to take over as the next police chief...
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford tow boat company crew captured a rare sighting Wednesday. The crew spotted what is believed to be a baby humpback whale about a mile off the New Bedford coast. According to owner Capt. Clint Allen of TowBoatUS New Bedford, one of...
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — Flames ripped through a section of a Newport hotel forcing guests to evacuate Monday night. Fire crews from half a dozen communities were called about 8 p.m. to the Wayfinder Hotel on Admiral Kalbfus Road. Newport Deputy Fire Chief Mark Riding said multiple floors collapsed...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Cranston therapist advises parents to speak with their kids after the Uvalde school shooting after several days, and when they feel comfortable. Therapist Terry Giblin told ABC6 News that you should make sure to meet your kids where they are, make sure they’re safe and comfortable; for example, even grab them a glass of water, if needed.
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — The East Greenwich School Committee will vote on a new policy designated to better protect student athletes on Tuesday. The policy was designated after former East Greenwich High School assistant volleyball coach Donovan Barker was fired. Barker is accused of targeting the junior varsity team, sending text and forcibly trying to kiss girls at the high school.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — In an eight hour time span this weekend, Providence police said nine guns were seized off the streets. Providence officials are calling this “almost unheard of.”. This brings the number of guns seized this year in the city over 100. Last year in total,...
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Pawtucket man is facing several counts of animal cruelty. Scott Ellis, 21, is facing three counts of unnecessary cruelty of animals and nine counts of overwork, mistreatment or failure to feed animals. Pawtucket police said Tuesday they assisted the Rhode Island SPCA with an...
It was Dunkin’ “Iced Coffee Day” in Rhode Island Wednesday. $1 from every iced coffee sold around the state going toward Hasbro Children’s Hospital. In North Kingstown, the URI men’s and women’s basketball programs showed up to help out the location and support the cause.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday a Pawtucket man was found guilty of child molestation. Attorney General Peter Neronha said the child was under the age of 14 and happened between 2015 and 2020. Neronha said 41-year-old Miguel Montero was found guilty...
