SARASOTA, Fla. — The body of a missing 24-year-old woman was recovered just before 9 p.m. Sunday off of Longboat Key, according to the Sarasota Police Department. Everliz Valentina Vega Medina went swimming with a friend between 7:30-8 p.m. Saturday in the water off South Lido Beach. Police say the friend made it back to shore, but the Everliz did not. Her body has now been found, the agency reports.

LONGBOAT KEY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO