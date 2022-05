On May 24, 2022 at approximately 4:30 AM, the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center (EOC) received a telephone call stating six shots were fired within the 100 block of Orange Street. At approximately 4:40 AM EOC received a second call reporting a male subject shooting from the third floor window of a multifamily home within the 100 block of Orange Street. Uniformed Patrol Officers arrived at the scene and reported hearing more gunshots. Police identified a multifamily home on Orange Street from which the shots were being fired. Innocent citizens were evacuated and the Bridgeport Police Emergency Services Unit was activated.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO