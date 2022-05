WILMINGTON, Del.– Gov. John Carney on Tuesday vetoed a Delaware House bill legalizing possession of up to one ounce of marijuana for recreational use. Under current law, possession of one ounce or less of marijuana by anyone 21 years of age or older carries a civil penalty of $100. That provision would be eliminated under House Bill 371, which would remove all penalties for possession by a person 21 years of age or older of one ounce or less of marijuana. The bill would also ensure there are no criminal or civil penalties for transfers without remuneration of one ounce or less of marijuana between persons who are 21 years of age or older.

