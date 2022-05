As well as announcing their new Wi-Fi 7 platform MediaTek has also launched the first mmWave chipset for seamless 5G phone connectivity thanks to the Dimensity 930 which will be available in phones sometime during Q2 2022 and phones equipped with the Dimensity 1050 and the Helio G99 will be available in Q3 2022. The new Dimensity Flagship 5G Family offers the best of 5G speeds, brilliant gaming technologies and professional grade imaging and videography to advanced AI and the latest computing architecture.

