Katherine "Kat" Massey was laid to rest Monday, as funerals continue for the victims of the racist attack at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue May 14. The 72-year-old Massey has been described by her friends as a civil rights and education advocate. Nearly a year ago she wrote a letter to The Buffalo News, calling for action targeting gun violence in Buffalo and other cities.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO