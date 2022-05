At Build 2022, Microsoft announced improvements for both users and developers for the redesigned Store in Windows 11, bringing a bunch of long-requested features. While the company goes into how Store Ads will help developers on its blog (opens in new tab), there's other, more substantial features that are going to be appealing to users. Selecting 'Restore All' will download all the apps that were previously on your PC. Search is finally seeing improvements, with the top result showing a link to the app, not to a website.

COMPUTERS ・ 17 HOURS AGO