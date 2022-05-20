ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

This Is the County in the Tulsa, OK Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fkZNVTD00 More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Tulsa metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 3,627 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 368 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 303 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Tulsa metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Pawnee County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Pawnee County stands at 517 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Tulsa metro area, Pawnee County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 19, 2022.

These are all the counties in Oklahoma where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Pawnee County, OK 517 85 25,085 4,121
2 Okmulgee County, OK 483 188 24,907 9,686
3 Creek County, OK 475 338 25,639 18,245
4 Rogers County, OK 428 389 28,053 25,476
5 Wagoner County, OK 356 277 28,150 21,915
6 Osage County, OK 353 167 23,176 10,965
7 Tulsa County, OK 340 2,183 26,850 172,585

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa County, OK
Coronavirus
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Health
Tulsa, OK
Coronavirus
County
Tulsa County, OK
Pawnee County, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Coronavirus
Tulsa County, OK
Health
Tulsa County, OK
Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
County
Pawnee County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Covid#Tulsa Metropolitan Area#Americans
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

116K+
Followers
77K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy