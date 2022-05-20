This Is the County in the Tulsa, OK Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Tulsa metropolitan area, located in Oklahoma, a total of 3,627 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 368 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 303 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Tulsa metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Pawnee County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Pawnee County stands at 517 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Tulsa metro area, Pawnee County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 19, 2022.

These are all the counties in Oklahoma where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Pawnee County, OK 517 85 25,085 4,121 2 Okmulgee County, OK 483 188 24,907 9,686 3 Creek County, OK 475 338 25,639 18,245 4 Rogers County, OK 428 389 28,053 25,476 5 Wagoner County, OK 356 277 28,150 21,915 6 Osage County, OK 353 167 23,176 10,965 7 Tulsa County, OK 340 2,183 26,850 172,585

