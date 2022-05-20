ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0fkZNSp200 More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metropolitan area, which covers parts of Oregon and Washington, a total of 3,570 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 148 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 303 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area have more deaths per capita than others.

The broader Portland metro area comprises seven counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Yamhill County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Yamhill County stands at 214 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro metro area, Yamhill County ranks among the bottom 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 19, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases
1 Yamhill County, OR 214 222 17,644 18,318
2 Columbia County, OR 187 95 15,766 8,017
3 Clark County, WA 173 805 19,717 91,758
4 Clackamas County, OR 156 634 15,818 64,186
5 Multnomah County, OR 151 1,208 15,623 124,772
6 Skamania County, WA 103 12 13,210 1,535
7 Washington County, OR 102 594 15,750 91,639

