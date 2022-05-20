This Is the County in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metropolitan area, which covers parts of North Carolina and South Carolina, a total of 5,788 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 234 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 303 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Charlotte metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Chester County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Chester County stands at 473 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia metro area, Chester County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 19, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Chester County, SC 473 153 31,349 10,134 2 Rowan County, NC 416 581 29,792 41,591 3 Gaston County, NC 392 850 30,407 65,857 4 Lancaster County, SC 314 281 28,227 25,276 5 Iredell County, NC 270 466 28,404 49,004 6 York County, SC 262 678 30,259 78,263 7 Cabarrus County, NC 245 494 28,107 56,620 8 Union County, NC 216 490 27,657 62,697 9 Lincoln County, NC 214 174 30,136 24,543 10 Mecklenburg County, NC 154 1,621 27,030 284,986

