This Is the County in the Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Memphis metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas, a total of 4,924 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 366 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 303 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Memphis metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Benton County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Benton County stands at 594 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Memphis metro area, Benton County ranks among the top 10% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 19, 2022.

These are all the counties in Mississippi where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Benton County, MS 594 49 27,590 2,277 2 Tate County, MS 502 143 26,112 7,440 3 Marshall County, MS 489 175 27,865 9,972 4 Tunica County, MS 472 48 25,290 2,572 5 Fayette County, TN 469 186 28,910 11,475 6 Crittenden County, AR 461 226 29,229 14,326 7 Tipton County, TN 384 236 28,763 17,674 8 Shelby County, TN 353 3,307 25,356 237,587 9 DeSoto County, MS 315 554 28,734 50,610

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .