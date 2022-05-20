This Is the County in the Knoxville, TN Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Knoxville metropolitan area, located in Tennessee, a total of 3,025 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 348 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 303 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Knoxville metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Grainger County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Grainger County stands at 474 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Knoxville metro area, Grainger County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 19, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Grainger County, TN 474 109 29,518 6,793 2 Roane County, TN 442 234 29,943 15,839 3 Anderson County, TN 441 334 29,334 22,228 4 Campbell County, TN 426 169 31,018 12,310 5 Morgan County, TN 403 87 28,751 6,209 6 Union County, TN 389 75 28,036 5,409 7 Loudon County, TN 372 192 28,233 14,571 8 Blount County, TN 343 440 30,605 39,310 9 Knox County, TN 304 1,385 28,132 128,334

