This Is the County in the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 15,971 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 236 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 303 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Houston metro area comprises nine counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Liberty County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Liberty County stands at 494 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro area, Liberty County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 19, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Liberty County, TX 494 404 22,252 18,216 2 Brazoria County, TX 278 983 26,655 94,360 3 Galveston County, TX 261 853 29,578 96,748 4 Austin County, TX 247 73 19,679 5,818 5 Harris County, TX 238 10,975 22,472 1,034,292 6 Montgomery County, TX 233 1,292 25,595 141,911 7 Waller County, TX 216 108 19,413 9,704 8 Chambers County, TX 171 69 25,809 10,399 9 Fort Bend County, TX 164 1,214 25,681 189,868

