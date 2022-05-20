This Is the County in the San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the San Antonio-New Braunfels metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 7,864 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 324 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 303 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader San Antonio metro area comprises eight counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Atascosa County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Atascosa County stands at 473 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the San Antonio-New Braunfels metro area, Atascosa County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 19, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Atascosa County, TX 473 231 27,961 13,653 2 Comal County, TX 407 550 25,800 34,855 3 Medina County, TX 403 199 20,821 10,272 4 Bandera County, TX 354 77 16,730 3,641 5 Wilson County, TX 328 158 22,906 11,040 6 Bexar County, TX 318 6,132 29,376 565,744 7 Kendall County, TX 283 119 19,718 8,278 8 Guadalupe County, TX 257 398 24,754 38,403

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .