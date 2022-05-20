ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Children’s Hospital honored for surgery years after heart institute problems

By Jack Evans
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg has been designated as a level 1 children's surgery center by the American College of Surgeons. The distinction is shared by fewer than 50 hospitals across the country, none in Tampa Bay. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — A newly awarded distinction places Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital among the country’s top institutions for pediatric surgery.

The American College of Surgeons has designated the hospital a level 1 children’s surgery center, an accolade it shares with fewer than 50 other hospitals across the country.

The verification of the hospital’s “optimal resources for children’s surgical care” — from the same century-old body that designates the country’s top trauma centers — comes 3½ years after a Tampa Bay Times investigation, “Heartbroken,” found that the mortality rate at the hospital’s pediatric heart surgery unit tripled between 2015 and 2017 and led the state in 2018.

The 2018 Times investigation reported that the deaths occurred despite several hospital employees warning management. The CEO, three other executives and two surgeons departed and regulators called for sweeping changes. The hospital ended up paying millions to families of the children affected by the surgeries, some of whom suffered severe and debilitating injuries.

Paul Danielson, who became the interim chair of the surgery department after the investigation and was appointed to the job full-time in 2020, said hospital staff emerged from that turmoil, put themselves in a position to improve and, eventually, qualify for level 1 status.

“When we saw what happened with the heart center, all the surgeons here took a pause to say, ‘How can we be better? Is there something that we’re not doing right?’” Danielson said. “There was a big culture change in the whole institution …

“I think everybody was sort of rowing in the same direction with the same objective.”

The necessary changes included adding staff to better track the quality of care and patients’ outcomes, as well as improvements to its performance review process, which he said lined up with what the American College of Surgeons wanted to see.

“You have to show them you’re finding problems and fixing them,” Danielson said.

All Children’s is the third Florida hospital to receive the accolade, following Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood. The St. Petersburg hospital is also the first to be so honored in Tampa Bay.

It applied for the designation in 2019. The process took longer than they had hoped, Danielson said, because the pandemic delayed an on-site inspection and interviews.

Danielson praised the leaders who took over the hospital after the Heart Institute’s problems became public, and he cited the support of families who continued to rely on the hospital despite those revelations.

“Honestly, I think the community has stuck with us, too,” he said. “Even when the Times broke the story and it was out there, you could certainly think that some parents might not want to come here with their kids … but they kept coming.

“We’re all thankful that the community still had trust in us while we were getting back on track. Now we’ve got people coming from around the country to get operated on.”

Tampa Bay Times

Florida’s $23 billion freelance economy is booming, study says

A number of companies in Tampa Bay are still having trouble finding workers. But at least one group of Tampa Bay workers is mostly doing just fine: Freelancers. Tampa Bay’s independent workers brought in an estimated $2.8 billion in revenue in 2021, up from $2.4 billion last year, according to a new study from digital freelance marketplace Fiverr. The average contractor earned an estimated $40,067 per year, up from $37,691 the year before.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

3 Daughters Brewing opens pub at St. Pete-Clearwater airport

There’s a new watering hole at St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Three years after it was first announced, St. Petersburg brewery 3 Daughters Brewing on Wednesday finally began pouring at a new bar and restaurant for travelers inside the airport. The pub, operated by concessionaire SSP America, is located past security in the Gate 2-6 area.
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

35 things to do for Memorial Day in the Tampa Bay area

Memorial Day is a national holiday to honor those who have died in American wars. It was originally called Decoration Day and began during the Civil War on May 30, 1868. Citizens placed flowers on the graves of deceased soldiers. Today, we celebrate in many ways. Here are a few Memorial Day commemorations we found in the Tampa Bay area.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Equality Florida head Nadine Smith named one of Time’s ‘100 Most Influential’

Nadine Smith, the St. Petersburg resident who founded Equality Florida a quarter-century ago, is one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022. “Her work is an inspiration for LGBTQ organizations around the world, providing a blueprint on how to make progress for our communities through strong commitment and perseverance,” wrote novelist Kristen Arnett, also a Floridian, in the publication’s section on Smith. “She is a powerhouse, a champion of equality for everyone and a truly incredible humanitarian.”
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Pasco man sentenced to life, not death, for killing, dismembering ‘ThunderCats’ writer

DADE CITY — At first, James William Davis told the judge he wasn’t going to defend his right to live. After 12 years in jail and a week’s worth of grisly testimony, a 12-member jury decided Monday that Davis, a 56-year-old handyman from Zephyrhills, was guilty of premeditated, first-degree murder for the death and dismemberment of his former roommate: “ThunderCats” cartoon writer Stephen Perry.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

