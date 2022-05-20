ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CEE MARKETS-Forint underperforms other currencies as stocks recover

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

BUDAPEST, May 20 (Reuters) - The forint eased slightly on Friday, underperforming central European currencies, which held steady after a volatile week, with the Hungarian currency pressured by uncertainty over the pace of central bank tightening and a Russian oil embargo. At 0854 GMT, the forint, the region's worst-performing currency with a 4% loss for the year, was down 0.2% versus the euro, while other Central European currencies were mildly stronger after a choppy week. The forint has been on a rollercoaster since the National Bank of Hungary flagged a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes as it tries to strike a balance between reining in inflation from more than two decade highs and stifling the economy. Uncertainty over a proposed European Union embargo on oil imports from Russia, a measure vehemently opposed by Hungary, which gets about two-thirds of its crude oil from Russia, also hung over the Hungarian currency, a trader said. "I think the market got a bit unsettled by the central bank flagging a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes," the trader said, adding however that moves in the forint lacked clear direction. "The market is waiting for news about the energy sanctions, whether we can continue to buy oil and gas. That will decide whether the forint will be able to firm." Economists at Hungarian Bankholding also said the forint's moves reflected its higher relative volatility in the region, while other currencies moved sideways as the dollar steadied. Regional stock markets also recovered from Thursday's falls when investors were unsettled by global inflation, with Warsaw and Budapest stocks both gaining over 1%. CEE SNAPSHO AT MARKETS T 1054 CET CURRENC IES Latest Previou Daily Change s bid close change in 2022 EURCZK Czech <EURCZK 24.6690 24.7030 +0.14% +0.82% = crown => EURHUF Hungary <EURHUF 385.150 384.350 -0.21% -4.09% = forint => 0 0 EURPLN Polish <EURPLN 4.6340 4.6550 +0.45% -0.93% = zloty => EURRON Romanian <EURRON 4.9475 4.9479 +0.01% +0.01% = leu => EURHRK Croatian <EURHRK 7.5380 7.5385 +0.01% -0.27% = kuna => EURRSD Serbian <EURRSD 117.400 117.500 +0.09% +0.15% = dinar => 0 0 Note: calculated from 1800 daily CET change Latest Previou Daily Change s close change in 2022 .PX Prague 1357.36 1344.27 +0.97% N/A 00 .BUX Budapest 41945.1 41473.4 +1.14% -17.30% 6 5 .WIG20 Warsaw <.WIG20 1803.47 1776.40 +1.52% -20.44% > .BETI Buchares 12051.7 11975.7 +0.63% -7.73% t 8 7 .SBITO Ljubljan <.SBITO 1147.47 1135.92 +1.02% -8.60% P a P> .CRBEX Zagreb <.CRBEX 2082.26 2073.54 +0.42% +0.14% > .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX 822.07 818.11 +0.48% +0.16% 15 15> .SOFIX Sofia <.SOFIX 617.60 613.99 +0.59% -2.84% > Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT= 5.5650 -0.0810 +518bp -12bps RR RR> s CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT= 5.0880 -0.0760 +438bp -11bps RR RR> s CZ10YT <CZ10YT 4.7790 -0.1800 +379bp -23bps =RR 10-year =RR> s Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT= 6.1710 -0.0700 +579bp -10bps RR RR> s PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT= 6.7680 -0.0090 +606bp -5bps RR RR> s PL10YT <PL10YT 6.6230 0.0540 +563bp +0bps =RR 10-year =RR> s FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interba nk Czech <CZKFRA 6.80 6.73 6.44 6.05 Rep ><PRIBO R=> Hungary <HUFFRA 7.81 8.29 8.27 6.81 ><BUBOR => Poland <PLNFRA 7.26 7.39 7.34 6.45 ><WIBOR => Note: are for ask FRA prices quotes ******************************************** ****************** (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Global shares rise after Fed meeting notes hint at future rate hikes

NEW YORK, May 25 (Reuters) - Global shares rose on Wednesday after notes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's early May meeting showed a strong likelihood that the world's most powerful central bank will approve two more half-percentage-point rate hikes in coming months. Wall Street ended higher as investors were heartened...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currency#Stock#Oil Embargo#Central European#Hungarian#Russian#European Union
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Reuters

Spain, Britain call on NATO to look at Russian threat from Africa

MADRID, May 25 (Reuters) - Russia's expanding influence and activity in Africa pose a "worrying" threat to the security of NATO countries along with its invasion of Ukraine and must be addressed by the military alliance, the Spanish and British defence ministers said Wednesday. At a joint news conference in...
POLITICS
Reuters

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

May 23 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the pandemic right now:. Beijing extends work-from-home 'requirement' for millions. The Chinese capital extended its work-from-home requirement for many of its 22 million residents to stem a COVID-19 outbreak, while Shanghai deployed more testing and curbs to hold on to its hard-won "zero COVID" status after two months of lockdown.
WORLD
Reuters

Banks, tech push Australian shares higher; Appen soars on buyout offer

May 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched higher on Thursday, helped by gains in banking and tech stocks, while artificial intelligence company Appen soared after saying it had received a buyout offer from Canada’s Telus International. The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.1% to 7,161.00 by 0047 GMT after a...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

454K+
Followers
332K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy