Sri Lanka shares rise as nine new cabinet members appointed

By Reuters Staff
 May 20

May 20 (Reuters) - Crisis-hit Sri Lanka’s stock market climbed over 1% on Friday and clocked a second consecutive weekly gain, boosted by heavyweight industrial and financial stocks, as the island nation appointed nine new cabinet members.

* The CSE All-Share index closed 1.12% higher at 8,265.61 and was 2.1% stronger for the week.

* For the year, the index is down 32.4%, as the island nation battles its worst economic crisis in history.

* Sri Lanka on Friday appointed nine new cabinet members, among them ministers for the critical portfolios of health, trade and tourism.

* Earlier on Friday, Fitch downgraded Sri Lanka’s rating to ‘restricted default’ after the grace period expired on coupon payments that were due on April 18 on two international sovereign bonds.

* The Group of Seven economic powers support efforts to provide debt relief for Sri Lanka, G7 finance chiefs said on Thursday, as the country faces shortages of essential goods and social unrest.

* Sri Lanka’s central bank held its key interest rate steady on Thursday following a massive 700 basis points increase at its previous meeting.

* The equity market turnover was 1.98 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($5.58 million) on Friday.

* Trading volume fell to 65.13 million shares from 69.2 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 304.6 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers with 1.79 billion rupees worth of shares bought, according to exchange data

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 355.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Chris Thomas and Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Reuters

Reuters

