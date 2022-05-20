ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Recovery of mice raises hopes drug could help people with spinal injuries

By Nicola Davis Science correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jxJJ6_0fkZLzpJ00
Compared with injured mice not given AZD1236, those given it for three days showed 85% improvement in movement and sensation six weeks after the spinal injury.

Mice with spinal cord injuries have shown remarkable recovery after being given a drug initially developed for people with lung disease, researchers have revealed, saying the treatment could soon be tested on humans.

It is thought there are about 2,500 new spinal cord injuries in the UK every year, with some of those affected experiencing full loss of movement as a result. Despite a number of promising areas of research, at present damage to the spinal cord is not reversible.

Now researchers at the University of Birmingham say a drug called AZD1236, initially developed to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in humans, has shown promise in mice with spinal cord compression injuries, a type of injury often associated with motor accidents in humans, but which is also linked to conditions such as osteoarthritis. A similar drug, called AZD3342, showed comparable benefits in rats.

The results, published in the journal Clinical and Translational Medicine, suggested the drugs block the action of enzymes known as MMP-9 and MMP-12 that rise after spinal cord injury. The upshot was that swelling of the spinal cord was reduced, levels of proteins linked to inflammation and pain were lowered, and breakdown of the blood-spinal cord barrier was limited. Scarring of connective tissue was also reduced.

The team said that compared with injured mice not given AZD1236, those given the drug for three days showed 85% improvement in movement and sensation six weeks after the spinal injury, while their nerve function was 80% of that seen in uninjured mice. Furthermore, the benefits were similar whether the drug was given immediately after spinal injury or 24 hours later.

“What we’re doing is we’re dampening down the damage to the nerve tissues. That way, we’re preserving more and more of the neurons,” said Prof Zubair Ahmed of the University of Birmingham, a co-author of the study.

Ahmed said the findings were exciting, adding that because AZD1236 had already been shown to be safe in humans, it could enter human trials sooner.

“Five to six years and this could be a potential treatment, if everything goes well,” he said.

Dr Mariel Purcell, a consultant in spinal injuries who was not involved in the work, welcomed the findings, although she cautioned that the results were, so far, limited to rodents and it was not yet clear whether similar benefits would be seen in humans.

“Spinal cord injury is a truly devastating life-altering injury with unfortunately little that can be done to limit the primary consequences of injury, such as paralysis and sensory impairment,” she said. “Translating this intervention into newly injured patients seems eminently practical, as the effect of AZD1236 is maintained, even if not administered until 24 hours post-injury, and the course of treatment is short at three days. It’s wonderful to see such exciting results.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zubair Ahmed
The Independent

These are the worst pains humans can experience: From kidney stones to cracked ribs

Pain is a tricky subject - as it is often considered subjective and dependent on individual pain threshold.However, while the painfulness of getting a tattoo or having a baby may be debatable, there are certain health conditions or illnesses that are undeniably excruciating.According to the NHS, there are 20 conditions that rank as “pain so disabling” that they can prevent you from performing daily tasks - and they include well-known pains such as broken bones and kidney stones to the lesser-known but still agony-causing gout or trigeminal neuralgia.The NHS also names frozen shoulder as one of the worst pains...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Alternative to open heart surgery just as effective for patients with common heart condition

A study led by researchers at the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Leicester Biomedical Research Centre has shown that a less invasive heart procedure for a common condition is just as effective as conventional open-heart surgery. The findings are published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) today (May 17).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Mice#Paralysis#Spinal Cord Injury#Mmp 9
studyfinds.org

Mixing ibuprofen with common hypertension drugs may cause permanent kidney damage

WATERLOO, Ontario — If you’re currently taking a diuretic and a renin-angiotensin system (RSA) inhibitor for hypertension, researchers from the University of Waterloo warn that taking ibuprofen could be a very harmful combination. Scientists report combining the three drugs can result in acute kidney injury among certain medical profiles. In some cases, these kidney injuries can be permanent.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Chattanooga Daily News

Woman says she went to 8 different doctors, did all kinds of tests and everybody just kept telling her she had anxiety until she was diagnosed with “exceedingly rare” type of cancer

The young woman claims she knew something was wrong after she was suffering from heart rate and blood pressure issues for more than a year. She reportedly made multiple visits to the hospital to determine the cause of these health problems. Unfortunately, the doctors reportedly told her that she suffered from anxiety and was too young to have cancer. She also said that her disease is so rare that there’s not really prognosis and nobody knows what to expect. The young woman also said that she doesn’t blame the first doctors for their comments before her diagnosis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

287K+
Followers
73K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy